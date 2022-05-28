A 35-year-old cyclist was seriously injured on Friday night, after being hit by a truck in Fort Collins, according to officials from the Fort Collins Police Department.
The accident occurred at around 8:20 PM on the I-25 NE Frontage Road, just north of Mountain Vista Drive.
The biker was allegedly struck by a pickup truck that fled the scene southbound, police said. Upon arrival, police found the rider who was then transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
"Through the investigation, officer’s obtained information that the suspect vehicle which fled was a gray or silver, 4 door, Nissan Titan with a temporary license plate. The vehicle is missing its front passenger’s side mirror and may possibly have other front passenger side damage," officials said in a press release.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at (970) 416 6842.
“Memorial weekend typically marks the start of the summer season and when more cyclists are on the roadway. We encourage everyone to be vigilant of all roadway users, and when a collision occurs, to always remain at the scene,” said Sergeant Mike Avrech who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.