A cyclist was killed on Friday in a bike vs motorist crash in Denver, according to officials from the Denver Police Department in a tweet.
The accident occurred at around 8:30 PM near W 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, and closed Sheridan at 37th. Officials announced that the cyclist had been pronounced dead at 9:27 PM.
No further information had been made available, and an investigation is underway.
