A cyclist lost consciousness while riding on a trail in Colorado Friday, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities were notified of the injured cyclist on the East Boulder Trail near 75th and Lookout Road in Boulder County who reportedly lost consciousness.
The cyclist was with others and wearing a helmet, according to the Sheriff's Office.
By the time members of the Sheriff's Office and Boulder Rural Fire Department crews arrived on scene, the man regained consciousness.
The cyclist was carried about 150 yards to an ambulance and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
