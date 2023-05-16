Big rig semi truck with huge wheels with tires Photo Credit: vitpho (iStock).

According to the Springfield Police Department, a cyclist is in serious condition after an incident involving a semi on the town's Main Street.

At about 9 PM on May 15, emergency crews responded to a report of a bike versus semi truck accident. Upon investigation, it was determined that a person on a bike was struck by a wheel and tire that had "sheared off the semi."

As a result of the collision, the male party that was involved suffered serious injuries and was flown from the scene via helicopter.

No additional information related to the condition of the injured male was released aside from that he suffered serious injuries. Details related to what caused the wheel and tire to shear off the semi were not included in the report.

