The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying the vehicle of a person suspected of intentionally striking two cyclists on Sunday.
According to officials, the hit-and-run happened at around 9:45 AM at Evergreen Parkway and Interstate 70 in Jefferson County.
One of the cyclists is in critical condition, while the other was not seriously injured, the sheriff's office reported.
The vehicle that allegedly caused the crash is described as 2018 grey Ford Escape with temporary tags that read '1142900'.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 303-271-0211.
