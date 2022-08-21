A cyclist died on Saturday evening after colliding with a car at the intersection of South Taft Hill Road and West Trilby Road in Fort Collins, according to officials from the Fort Collins Police Department.
The crash involved a 2012 Chevrolet Impala and a gas powered bicycle. Police were first notified of the collision at around 5:20 PM. Upon arrival to the scene, officers found the cyclist with life-threatening injuries. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital.
The cyclist was later pronounced dead.
An investigation was conducted by crews from the Fort Collins Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling (CRASH) team. Trilby Road was closed at Thompson Drive and Taft Hill was closed in between Harmony Road and 57th Street in Loveland while the investigation was underway.
"The facts known in the investigation currently are that the Chevrolet Impala was travelling northbound on Taft Hill Road when the gas-powered bicycle crossed in front of the Impala while travelling from the west side of the road to the east and it collided with the Impala. Northbound and Southbound traffic have the right of way at this intersection, and eastbound/westbound traffic is controlled by a stop sign. Investigators are working to determine if the bicycle failed to stop for the stop sign or just failed to yield the right of way," officials said in a news release.
Investigators are also working to determine if the cyclist was under the influence at the time of the accident. According to police, there is no reason to believe that the driver of the car was impaired.
