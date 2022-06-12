A 52-year-old cyclist from Colorado Springs is dead, after running out of water on the Palisade Plunge Trail on Saturday evening, according to officials from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
The cyclist was found by three other riders at around 6:45 PM, suffering from a heat-related illness. They immediately called 911.
"The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Mesa County Search and Rescue, Palisade Fire Department, and Careflight’s helicopter immediately responded to the remote area and began life-saving measures. The person did not survive," a release from the sheriff's office said.
The victim's identity and manner of death will be released by the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, after his next-of-kin has been notified.
The good Samaritan riders had also ran out of water and were treated for dehydration. According to the release, the cyclists each started the trail with a gallon of water and ran out roughly ten miles before the end.
"Temperatures reached a record high of 102 degrees in Grand Junction on Saturday, and triple-digits are expected again on Sunday. Strenuous activity during extreme heat is strongly discouraged," the release said.
"The Palisade Plunge is a 32-mile mountain bike trail with very little shade and sections of extreme exposure. Due to the remote location of the trail, riders must carry all water, food, and emergency supplies. At least 10 liters (2 ½ gallons) of water per person and electrolyte replenishments are recommended for this trail in the summer," it said.
I do worry when my son- in- law goes riding his big bike up on the trails even though he goes with others a lot on weekends! I know they are always prepared but you never know if you run into a problem out here on the trails either and this certainly proves that! So thank yon, Jon for taking precautions! Love, Jess
