The death of a cyclist competing in the iconic Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike race was announced at the awards ceremony of the event this past Saturday, where participants subsequently shared in a moment of silence. Since then, few official details have been released aside from that a rider perished at the event.
The Colorado Sun reports that a crash was associated with the death, which is corroborated by several witness accounts posted about the incident on the popular forum-based website Reddit (keep in mind that those witness accounts were anonymously made and are unofficial). As the Colorado Sun states, it is unclear if the wreck was the cause of the death or if a medical event causing death resulted in the wreck.
Editor's Note: Keep in mind that comments on Reddit are merely comments posted on the internet. They can be made by anyone and say anything and should be taken with a grain of salt. In this case, several users seem to tell a similar story in varying detail. With no other official details likely to be released, we've included one account that seems to be the most complete. See the full Reddit thread here to read more of the conversation surrounding the incident.
One Reddit account, posted by user u/trust-me-im-a-robot, stated that the crash occurred near the bottom of St. Kevin's mountain bike trail, with the user describing the specific section as "a fast descent, but not super technical." The same supposed witness reports seeing a bike in trees about 30 feet off of the trail – a detail that several other supposed witnesses mention.
This death is the second time a participant has died in the Leadville Trail 100 race, which started in 1983. The first death occurred in 2015, when 55-year-old Scott Ellis had a heart attack.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.