A man died on Thursday morning after he was struck by a train while riding his bike in Grand Junction, according to officials from the Grand Junction Police Department.
The accident occurred on the 2300 block of River Road at about 11:05 AM. The man had allegedly trespassed onto railroad property and attempted to cross the tracks on his bike when he was hit by an oncoming train.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity will be released to the public by the Mesa County Coroners Office, after his next-of-kin has been notified.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
You're never in such a hurry to tangle with a train, semi tractor, car or truck on a bike. It's a losing proposition just about every time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.