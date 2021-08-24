According to a report from Vail Daily, a cyclist died at Colorado's Triple Bypass cycling event on August 21 after collapsing. They were near an aid station at the time and got assistance quickly, though were unable to be resuscitated.
A statement from the owner of the event confirmed the death, stating that the unidentified individual was from Centennial, Colorado and that the death was determined to be due to natural causes.
According to the event website, the Triple Bypass course is 106.2 miles with 10,614 feet of elevation gain (and 10,170 feet of elevation loss) throughout the ride. On par with the event name, the course climbs over three mountain passes, including Juniper, Loveland, and Vail passes, after leaving Evergreen.
Condolences go out to those impacted by the death of this rider.
