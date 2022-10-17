The most wonderful time of the year has come early.
Boulder County Parks and Open Space is officially accepting entries for its 2022 'Cut-your-own Christmas tree' permit drawing. This year, 100 people will be randomly selected to cut their own lodgepole pine trees at Reynolds Ranch Open Space in Nederland.
"These trees are not what you find at stores or Christmas tree lots. Those trees typically come from farms where they are specifically grown and pruned to create full and symmetric trees. These lodgepole pines are between 3 and 8 feet tall, might have weaker limbs, and might not look as full as typical Christmas trees. But they have excellent needle retention, look unique, and you will have the satisfaction of helping with forest management efforts," according to a news release.
The deadline to enter the drawing is midnight on November 13, those selected will be notified by November 14 and will be eligible to purchase a permit for $20. Tree cutting will occur on December 3 and 4.
Permit holders will be responsible for bringing their own equipment, including a handsaw; chainsaws are not allowed.
"The event will be held regardless of weather. Vehicles must be equipped to handle severe winter driving conditions," the announcement said.
For more information or to enter the drawing visit, boco.org/ChristmasTrees.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
When growing up in stateland in Finger Lakes Region of New York way out in the country we would put our trees in a big deep bucket and after Christmas either replace in the ground or leave in the big bucket for next year! Trees are way too expensive today! I do cut greenery for the tables and pretty them up with battery powered candles and ribbons! People need to use their imaginations for the holidays & be creative!, get the children involved! Makes for great memories & pics too! Jess
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.