With Halloween just under a week away, some Coloradans are already thinking about Christmas. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Golden Gate Canyon State Park will soon be accepting applications for Christmas tree-cutting permits.
"Don’t miss your chance to visit a beautiful Colorado State Park and pick out the perfect Christmas tree to take home for the holidays. Located just 30 minutes from Denver, Golden Gate Canyon State Park is offering 250 tree-cutting permits through an online application draw event," CPW said in a news release.
The park will be accepting applications from November 1 to November 15. Applicants will be randomly drawn, and those selected will be notified during the week of November 15. Permits will cost $35 each, and only one permit per household will be allowed.
"Trees must be cut with hand tools, such as a handsaw or an ax. Chainsaws and power saws are strictly prohibited. Tree selections include Douglas Fir, Ponderosa Pine, Lodge Pole Pine and Rocky Mountain Juniper," the release said.
"By cutting trees, permit holders will assist Golden Gate Canyon State Park in thinning overcrowded and dense vegetation. This selective thinning will improve the overall health of the forest and reduce the impacts of future wildfires," it said.
For more information or to apply, visit the Golden Gate Canyon State Park page.
