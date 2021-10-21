According to Jefferson County Open Space, curfew patrols have started to enforce the nighttime closure at North Table Mountain Park near Golden, Colorado.
Park rules state that visitors must be out of the park one hour after sunset, with officials noting that the park "is notorious for visitors recreating after curfew in the autumn months."
While this is just one example of a city's reaction to those staying late in a natural space, it's important to follow closure rules when they exist.
One reason a closure may be in place could be to protect the movement of wildlife in a park, with human presence interfering with this. A lot of animals are active at night and may rely on this time being undisturbed for eating and other natural behaviors.
There are also obvious safety concerns related to wandering around a park at night, with uneven and rugged terrain posing hazards.
Remember, if your local park also has a similar problem and opts for patrols, they may be forced to spend money that could otherwise be spent bettering the park in another way. In the case of North Table Mountain Park, volunteers will be responsible for the patrols, though other places may not have that option.
