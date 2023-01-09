Officials from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office have finally captured a clever ringtail that has been living in the shoe department of a Colorado Kohl's retail store for three weeks.
Ringtails, or ringtail cats, are small nocturnal mammals that are related to raccoons. They are fairly rare to see, but can be identified by their ringed eyes, and striped tails.
According to the sheriff's office, the animal evaded capture by, "Eating ceiling tiles and shoe boxes, he would sneak in and out of our cat traps to get the food without tripping the mechanism."
It's a raccoon…it's a cat... it's a catcoon?!— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) January 9, 2023
No, it's a ringtail cat! This little guy was hiding out in the shoe depart in a Kohls store for 3 weeks. Eating ceiling tiles & shoe boxes, he would sneak in and out of our cat traps to get the food w/o tripping the mechanism
1/2 pic.twitter.com/xcSGjTJpbA
The creature has since been release into a nearby woods, officials said.
The release was not specific about the address of the store.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.