A 54 year-old cross country skier had to be assisted of off CMC trail in Boulder on Saturday, after she fell and sustained an elbow injury, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
"The injured skier’s companion skied out to the trailhead to find cell service to make the 911 call," the sheriff's office said in a release.
Teams from the Indian Peaks Fire Protection District located the injured skier around 1.5 miles from the trailhead, the release said.
"Fire personnel used snowmobiles to gain access to the scene. Once there, they evaluated and splinted the arm of the skier, who was then assisted, via litter, to the winter parking lot," the release said.
She was then transported to a nearby hospital.
The backcountry can be dangerous. Always let someone know where you're going and when you expect to return, when you adventure.
