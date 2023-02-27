Continued gusty winds and low humidity in some regions of southern Colorado are creating favorable conditions for rapid fire growth, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
In response, the service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Las Animas and Huerfano counties, as well as areas east of the I-25 corridor. The warning will be in effect from noon until 5 PM on Monday.
Winds speeds up to 35 MPH and gusts up to 50 MPH are expected to impact these areas while the warning is in effect. The service has also forecast relative humidity as low as 11 percent for the impacted regions.
NWS recommends that people in the impacted areas avoid the following activities, that could start a fire:
- Tossing cigarette butts
- Outdoor burning
- Dragging trailer chains
- Parking in tall dry grass
- Outdoor welding or heavy machinery use which may cause a spark
