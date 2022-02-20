The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning and a Fire Weather Watch in Colorado, as a result of ongoing or predicted "critical fire weather" in some parts of the state.
The Red Flag Warning is in effect along the I-25 corridor including southern El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, and western Las Animas Counties from 11 AM until 6 PM on Sunday.
The NWS cited 35 MPH wind gusts and a relative humidity as low as 10 percent in the area as the reason for the warning.
"Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread," the warning said.
The NWS has also issued a Fire Weather Watch for Monday morning through Monday evening in Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Bent, Prowers, and Baca Counties.
"A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings," NWS said.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect today across parts of the I-25 corridor & a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Monday for much of the SE plains. Please avoid activities that could spark a fire. #cowx pic.twitter.com/QOIA3JbCk6— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 20, 2022
All warnings and alerts are subject to change. Let this announcement serve as an important reminder that wildfire risk doesn't go away during the winter months.
