According to a report from the Denver Channel, a viral TikTok challenge dubbed the 'KIA Challenge' has started to impact Coloradans in a way that costs some people thousands of dollars.
The challenge involves using a simple USB cable or similar device that can be inserted into the ignition to steal some older KIA and Hyundai models.
The recent Denver Channel report on the viral (and criminal) challenge details how a woman in Broomfield recently had her 2016 Hyundai Sonata stolen, believing that it was a casualty of the method made very public on the social media platform.
According to Iowa Capital Dispatch, a class-action lawsuit has resulted from the recent surge in thefts among these vehicle brands, stating that issues with certain vehicles date back more than a decade in some cases.
Considering that Colorado is already one of the top spots for vehicle theft in the country, it's important to be vigilant when it comes to ensuring vehicles are locked and parked in a safe place. The class-action lawsuit related to this case notes that impacted vehicles seem to include KIAs manufactured from 2011 to 2021 and Hyundai's manufactured from 2015 to 2021.
Editor's Note: While this article is about a viral video challenge, we're not including a video of the challenge, as this shows criminal activity.
Tik Tok is a blight. Although very popular, it should be banned because of its content. One of the "challenges" last year was to destroy commodes in restrooms of schools. Many thousands if not millions of dollars of damage from this terrible app.
