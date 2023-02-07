Crews from the Fort Collins Police Department responded to the 600 block of North College Avenue in Fort Collins on Tuesday after receiving reports of a dead body in a nearby river.
At 9:30 AM, officials from the police department confirmed the discovery and reported that crews from Poudre Fire were working to recover a body.
The 600 block of North College Avenue is near River's Edge Natural area, which is located alongside the Cache La Poudre River.
According to police, the investigation into this death is still in its early stages. No further information has been made available at this time.
