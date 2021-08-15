Flight for Life responds to a rescue (Photo) Courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department

File photo: A Flight for Life helicopter responds to a rescue

Photo courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department via Twitter

Firefighters in Colorado Springs are working to bring an injured mountain biker to the top of a mountain for a helicopter rescue about noon Sunday, according to Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The injured bike rider is reportedly in the area of Helen Hunt Falls and Tunnel 3, which is collapsed and closed off to the public.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

El Paso County Search and Rescue teams are working with firefighters to bring the rider back uphill where he is expected to be picked up by a Lifeline helicopter and transported to a hospital.

The mountain biker fell off a trail and slid down a slope, The Gazette reported.

Firefighters reached the biker, who apparently suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, Capt. Mike Smaldino told The Gazette. The incident was reported about 9:30 a.m.

Helen Hunt Falls and the collapsed tunnel are within North Cheyenne Cañon Park on the westside of Colorado Springs.

MORE: Hiker fractures leg in fall at popular Colorado destination

Details about the rider's injuries were not immediately available.

Leslie James is all about Colorado when it comes to writing features, sharing adventures, and creating colorful galleries. She loves camping, hiking, mountain biking and snowboarding. Leslie joined OutThere Colorado in November 2020.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.