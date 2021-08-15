Firefighters in Colorado Springs are working to bring an injured mountain biker to the top of a mountain for a helicopter rescue about noon Sunday, according to Colorado Springs Fire Department.
The injured bike rider is reportedly in the area of Helen Hunt Falls and Tunnel 3, which is collapsed and closed off to the public.
El Paso County Search and Rescue teams are working with firefighters to bring the rider back uphill where he is expected to be picked up by a Lifeline helicopter and transported to a hospital.
The mountain biker fell off a trail and slid down a slope, The Gazette reported.
Firefighters reached the biker, who apparently suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, Capt. Mike Smaldino told The Gazette. The incident was reported about 9:30 a.m.
Helen Hunt Falls and the collapsed tunnel are within North Cheyenne Cañon Park on the westside of Colorado Springs.
Details about the rider's injuries were not immediately available.
