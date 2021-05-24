Winter landscape of Mt. Whitney, at sunrise with fog, Eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains, California. Photo Credit: dpenn (Stock).

Winter landscape of Mt. Whitney, at sunrise with fog, Eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains, California. Photo Credit: dpenn (Stock).

 dpenn

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers were searching Sunday by land and by air for a Texas man who went missing on the trails of snowy Mt. Whitney after reaching the summit of the tallest mountain in the Sierra Nevada.

Edward Lee Alderman, 33, of Austin was last seen Thursday after he and a hiking partner separated somewhere near the summit, rangers at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks said.

The ground search aided by crews from the Inyo County Sherriff’s office was delayed due to a winter storm in the mountains on Friday and Saturday.

It is beleived that he intended to summit whitney on 5/20 and return o nthe same day to trail camp. he was hiking wit ha parner

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.