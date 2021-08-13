Crews searched for a man who reported to authorities he injured his head while hiking on a trail in Colorado, then came across a 67-year-old man on the same trail who experienced a medical emergency Thursday, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
At about noon Thursday, authorities were notified of the injured hiker on the Shadow Canyon Trail from the South Mesa Trailhead in Boulder County.
The 26-year-old man from Boulder injured his head after slipping on rocks near the trail. He was able to hike out and meet the rescue team at the base of Shadow Canyon, the Sheriff's Office said.
The hiker, whose name wasn't released publicly, had medical treatment on scene and was later transported to a hospital via ambulance.
Authorities say his head injury is not life-threatening.
Agencies assisting with this rescue include Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, and Mountain View Fire Protection District.
While searching for the injured hiker, rescue teams came across another hiker on the who was experiencing a medical emergency.
A 67-year-old man, also from Boulder, experienced the medical emergency while hiking the Mesa Trail. Crews with Mountain View Fire Protection District provided medical care on scene and a transport to the South Mesa Trailhead.
The man, whose name wasn't release, declined an ambulance transport, the Sheriff's Office said.
Other agencies assisting with this rescue include Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, and Mountain View Fire Protection District.
Thanks goes out to search and rescue teams involved in this mission.
Colorado's many search and rescue crews around the state often encounter high-risk scenarios, typically on a volunteer basis. To those interested in supporting the search and rescue effort, purchasing a CORSAR card is a great way to do it. This is not any sort of insurance card, but it does help increase the likelihood that a county is reimbursed for their search and rescue efforts, something crucial to making sure teams have the right equipment and training available.
Those interested in making a larger donation can find more information on the Colorado Search and Rescue Association website.
