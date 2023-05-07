Crews from the Teller County Sheriff's Office are responding to a small plane crash near Phantom Canyon Road.
"The area is difficult to get to and in a very remote location, so we still have no information to put out at this time," the sheriff's office said.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area. No further information has been made available.
This is a developing story.
