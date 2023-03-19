Crews from Park County and El Paso County's Search and Rescue teams saved a pair of campers and their dog after they got stranded in the Colorado backcountry on Wednesday, according to a news release.
"Park County Search and Rescue spent a long Wednesday night slogging through 2 ½ feet of fresh back country snow in an effort to locate and rescue two stranded campers and their dog. Alpine and El Paso County Search and Rescue teams joined their efforts the next day," officials said.
The campers and the dog were eventually rescued by helicopter on Thursday, avoiding the sub-zero temps that were expected that night.
If you would like to support Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, consider purchasing a CORSAR card for only $3 per year.
