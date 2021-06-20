A mountain biker was rescued Saturday evening from a trail in Colorado after a fall, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office reports.
The biker snagged a rock on the trail and feel from his mountain bike. The 35-year-old man was transported with non life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The mountain biker, from Chicago, was rescued from the Community Ditch Trail about 7 p.m.
The Community Ditch Trail is 7.2-mile, moderately trafficked out-and-back trail located near Boulder, Colorado.
Agencies involved in the rescue effort include Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, the Mountain View Fire Protection District and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.
Editor’s Note: Help fund search and rescue missions across the state of Colorado by purchasing a CORSAR card at ihelpsearch.org. This is not an insurance card. By purchasing a card, you are helping reimburse teams for costs incurred in providing help to lost and injured hikers, climbers, mountain bikers, hunters, ATV riders, skiers, snowboarders, and more.
