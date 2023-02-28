Crews from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen were deployed to White River National Forest at about 3:53 AM on Tuesday after receiving reports of an 8-year-old boy showing signs of severe altitude sickness.
The boy and his father were staying at a 10th Mountain Division Hut near trail 505 when he began showing symptoms. The father called for help using the SOS feature on his Garmin InReach.
"The father sent a message through InReach saying the boy had pulmonary edema with a wet cough and was progressively getting worse. The father said they would start to self-evacuate," according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.
Rescue crews entered the field by snowmobile at about 4:40 AM. They reached the boy and his father at approximately 6:15 AM on 505 road. They were met with paramedics at the trailhead. After an evaluation of the boy's condition, it was ultimately decided that transport him to a hospital.
No further information has been made available.
"Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to thank backcountry users that have a plan, are prepared, and have some medical training when traveling our wilderness areas. Garmin InReach and other satellite communication devices continue to prove to be invaluable in our backcountry," the release said.
Altitude sickness can affect anyone, including people that are experienced at high altitudes, and can be deadly in some cases.
According to the CDC, symptoms can include:
- Headache
- Tiredness
- Lack of appetite
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Extreme fatigue
- Drowsiness
- Confusion
- Loss of coordination
Find six things to know about altitude sickness in this OutThere Colorado guide.
