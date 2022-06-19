The body of a 35-year-old man has been recovered by rescue crews from the Brighton Police and Brighton Fire departments, after a large trench collapsed at a construction site in Brighton.
The incident occurred at around 2:20 PM on Saturday on Peregrine Drive. According to police the man was a construction worker, who fell into the trench and was buried.
The man was trapped for around four hours before his body was located, police said.
"Brighton Fire, BPD are working with OSHA on this investigation. We would like to thank all of the area Fire Departments for their help on this call," BPD said in a tweet.
