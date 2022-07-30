Human remains were recovered in an area west of Saguache on Thursday, and are believed to belong to a camper that has been missing for several days, according to officials from Saguache County Search and Rescue (SCSAR).
"The party had been reported overdue when they failed to keep a scheduled appointment. Saguache Sheriff’s deputies located the missing party’s vehicle the morning of July 26th. The vehicle was unoccupied and the party was not found in the immediate area," SCSAR said in a Facebook post on Friday.
A rescue mission was executed that day, officials said. On Wednesday, rescue crews were joined by two canine search teams to look for the camper.
The remains were discovered at the base of a cliff on Thursday morning, less than a mile from the missing person's campsite.
The Saguache County Coroner's Office is investigating the death and is tasked with making a positive identification.
