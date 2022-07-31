Crews from the Summit County Rescue Group performed a technical rescue on Thursday, after a hiker got cliffed-out on Mount Royal.
The hiker fell while ascending and tumbled to a stop on a rock ledge, according to the rescue team. She suffered a few scratches and bruises from the fall, but was otherwise uninjured.
"This is a call we get routinely every year or two, when someone mistakes a game trail for a quicker route down and ends up in treacherous terrain," official said.
Teams were able to safely assist the hiker back to the trailhead.
"After a big hug from mom, she and her parents joined us for slices of pizza from the tailgate of one of our trucks," officials said.
Make sure that you have the right gear and knowledge of your route before entering the backcountry. Also, always make sure someone knows where you'll be going and when you'll be back.
