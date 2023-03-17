Crews briefly lost control of a prescribed burn in a rural area just south of Pueblo on Wednesday, resulting in a fire that burned several acres of land, according to a Facebook post shared by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office's.
Crews were first alerted to the fire, which was located in the 3600 block of Verde Road, at about 3 PM.
"Pueblo County RT11 was close by when the call came in and arrived on scene first. He sized up a 5-7 acre brush fire spreading to the north at a slow rate with a flaming front on the head. The fire was burning in flashy fuels and not threatening any homes," the post reads.
The fire was quickly contained, and crews stayed on scene for several hours to mop up hot spots.
Prescribed burns are initiated throughout the state to help clear out vegetation that could otherwise fuel wildfires.
"By safely reducing excessive amounts of brush, shrubs, and trees, encouraging the new growth of native vegetation, and maintaining the many plant and animal species whose habitats depend on periodic fire, prescribed burning helps reduce the catastrophic damage of wildfire on our lands and surrounding communities," according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
Prescribed fires can only be carried out if specific weather conditions are present. This includes temps typically lower than 60 degrees and a relative humidity of around 40 percent. Low to no wind is ideal, to avoid unintentional spread.
