Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue has released more information in regard to the missing hiker in the area of Colorado's Blanca Peak.
Identified as 57-year-old Vaughn Fetzer, it is reported that Fetzer was last heard from on September 18, suspected to be in the area of Blanca Peak. He was reported overdue, with search and rescue teams publicly announcing their mission to find Fetzer on September 20.
On September 22, Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue announced that additional information resulted in them focusing efforts on Gash Ridge, with the search still underway. They specifically noted that this was being investigated as a descending route from the mountain, presumably one that Fetzer may have used.
Gash Ridge has been rated between class four to class 5.5 and is a non-standard way to reach the summit of Blanca Peak. According to Summit Post, a solid class five rating seems to be the consensus. While technical climbing equipment can be used on the route, most prefer to free solo the climb.
The Gash Ridge route ascends from Huerfano River valley up the east ridge of Blanca Peak, opposed to northwest ridge from the Lake Como trailhead that most use to climb the mountain.
The public is asked to stay out of the area to prevent injury to search and rescue crews while they operate. The terrain is extremely technical and can be made more dangerous by hikers and climbers in the area, as was the case when a rockslide seriously injured a search and rescue team below the Knife Edge section on Capitol Peak.
Crews yesterday requested that people avoid the area of Blanca Peak in its entirety, not just Gash Ridge. This is the safest call, as search and rescue efforts may redirect their attention as the search continues and in consideration of how actions higher up on the mountain can have unpredictable results below.
Blanca Peak is considered the 4th-highest peak in Colorado, reaching an elevation of 14,345-feet above sea level. It is located in the Sangre de Cristo range, towering above the San Luis Valley.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.