The red pin in this image marks Blanca Peak. Down to the left shows a point on Gash Ridge, which can be seen leading to the summit. The point to the front right of the Blanca Peak point is Ellingwood Point, another popular fourteener. Image courtesy: @2021 Google Maps.

The red pin in this image marks Blanca Peak. The grey pin found to the front left from Blanca shows a point on Gash Ridge, which can be seen leading to the summit. The point to the front right of the Blanca Peak point is Ellingwood Point, another popular fourteener. Image courtesy: @2021 Google Maps.

Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue has released more information in regard to the missing hiker in the area of Colorado's Blanca Peak.

Identified as 57-year-old Vaughn Fetzer, it is reported that Fetzer was last heard from on September 18, suspected to be in the area of Blanca Peak. He was reported overdue, with search and rescue teams publicly announcing their mission to find Fetzer on September 20.

Vaughn Fetzer, 57. Photo Courtesy: Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue.

Vaughn Fetzer, 57. Photo Courtesy: Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue.

On September 22, Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue announced that additional information resulted in them focusing efforts on Gash Ridge, with the search still underway. They specifically noted that this was being investigated as a descending route from the mountain, presumably one that Fetzer may have used.

The red pin in this image marks Blanca Peak. The grey pin found to the front left from Blanca shows a point on Gash Ridge, which can be seen leading to the summit. The point to the front right of the Blanca Peak point is Ellingwood Point, another popular fourteener. Image courtesy: @2021 Google Maps.

The red pin in this image marks Blanca Peak. The grey pin found to the front left from Blanca shows a point on Gash Ridge, which can be seen leading to the summit. The point to the front right of the Blanca Peak point is Ellingwood Point, another popular fourteener. Image courtesy: @2021 Google Maps.

Gash Ridge has been rated between class four to class 5.5 and is a non-standard way to reach the summit of Blanca Peak. According to Summit Post, a solid class five rating seems to be the consensus. While technical climbing equipment can be used on the route, most prefer to free solo the climb.

The Gash Ridge route ascends from Huerfano River valley up the east ridge of Blanca Peak, opposed to northwest ridge from the Lake Como trailhead that most use to climb the mountain.

The red pin drop is Blanca Peak, the grey pin drop is the Gash Ridge, which travels to the summit, and most hikers ascend from the valley found southwest of the saddle point between Blanca Peak and Ellingwood Point. Image Courtesy: @2021 Google Maps.

The red pin drop is Blanca Peak, the grey pin drop is the Gash Ridge, which travels to the summit, and most hikers ascend from the valley found southwest of the saddle point between Blanca Peak and Ellingwood Point. Image Courtesy: @2021 Google Maps.

The public is asked to stay out of the area to prevent injury to search and rescue crews while they operate. The terrain is extremely technical and can be made more dangerous by hikers and climbers in the area, as was the case when a rockslide seriously injured a search and rescue team below the Knife Edge section on Capitol Peak.

Crews yesterday requested that people avoid the area of Blanca Peak in its entirety, not just Gash Ridge. This is the safest call, as search and rescue efforts may redirect their attention as the search continues and in consideration of how actions higher up on the mountain can have unpredictable results below.

Blanca Peak is considered the 4th-highest peak in Colorado, reaching an elevation of 14,345-feet above sea level. It is located in the Sangre de Cristo range, towering above the San Luis Valley.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.