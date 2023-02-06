Crews from the Denver Fire Department responded to the scene of a brush fire near Sloan Lake in Denver at about 5:30 AM on Monday.
Sloan Lake is located in the second-largest park in Denver, Sloan Lake Park, which has several playgrounds and recreation areas.
The fire sparked in a brush pile near Sheridan Boulevard and 17th Avenue. According to officials, it produced lots of smoke. Fortunately no injuries were reported.
The fire has since been extinguished.
Sloan Lake is the largest lake in Denver at 177 acres.
