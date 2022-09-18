A body was found during the search for a missing hiker on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
"Emergency Services personnel, deputies, rangers from Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, as well as members of Larimer County Search and Rescue, Poudre Fire Authority, and UCHealth medical crews searched the area until after midnight. The search was put on hold until daylight," the release said.
The search resumed at 7 AM, according to officials. At approximately 12:25 PM, a body was located beneath a rock ledge.
"The decedent’s body was recovered and the incident is being investigated as an unattended death. The identity of the decedent, as well as his cause and manner of death, will be released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office," officials said.
It is unclear if the body that was found, belonged to the missing hiker.
Condolences go out to those affected by this death.
(1) comment
Way too many hikers dying. This area is hardly rough terrain.
