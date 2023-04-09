Crews from the Grand County Search and Rescue team (GCSAR) responded to two separate backcountry injuries on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the organization.
GCSAR was first paged into the field at around 10:47 AM. According to the post, a 46-year-old skier dislocated his shoulder while skiing in the Current Creek area, near Berthoud Pass.
"The accident occurred at 11,800 feet, approximately 3/4 mile north of the trailhead. Good communications were established with the party with an SMS locator, FRS radio and cell phone. A team of five GCSAR members went up to rendezvous with the subject, bringing in first aid supplies and snowshoes," officials said.
Using the equipment, the injured skier was then able to walk to the trailhead.
While the man was walking to the trailhead, GCSAR received a second page regarding an injured 21-year-old snowmobiler. According to GCSAR, the woman was double-riding a snowmobile near the trestle on the Corona Road, east of Winter Park, when the accident occurred.
She was reportedly thrown from the snowmobile, and broke her arm.
"Members from the first mission responded directly to the Lakota trailhead while a couple other members who were training new members in Fraser brought another rescue truck with snowmobiles. Two EMS members also responded to the accident site," the post reads.
After an evaluation, the woman was able to ride a snowmobile back to the trailhead.
