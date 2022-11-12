Deputies from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and professional clean-up crews responded to a large illegal campsite in Mesa County on Tuesday, according to a news release.
The site was reportedly a large homeless camp that was located between 32 ½ Road and C ½ Road adjacent to the river, the release said.
"Down the quarter-mile of a steep trail of thick brush and overgrown trees are seven, very large illegal camps. Among the items at the camps are tents, furniture, bicycles, BBQs, numerous propane bottles along with large amounts of trash, human waste, and other hazardous materials," the release said.
According to officials, the sheriff's office reportedly warned the camp's occupants several times before the clean-up began.
"Deputies spoke with those residing in the camps to let them know to remove any belongings from the illegal campsites. Historically, deputies spend a significant amount of time regulating illegal camping, including checking known camp locations, ensuring the welfare of occupants, and providing resources and alternatives to meet the needs of people in crisis. There is also a significant amount of cost associated with these types of cleanups," according to officials.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
Illegal camp sights are one thing, I can understand if people are struggling. But to trash the land is not only laziness but lack of self discipline.
Fuc! the police
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.