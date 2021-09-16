According to the White River National Forest district of the US Forest Service, crews are battling a small wildfire located east of Meeker, Colorado, which is in the northwest corner of the state.
Dubbed the 'Cabin Fire,' the blaze has grown to four acres in size and has been determined to be the result of what's called a 'holdover' – a previous lightning strike that smoldered and remained undetected for some period. It is believed that warm and dry weather increased the blaze's viability and resulted in the fire's growth. It first became visible on September 14.
Crews have been using a helicopter to cool hot spots in coordination with a ground crew.
Though in a remote area, hunters and visitors should be aware of the blaze. An update on the fire will likely be released soon, hopefully showing minimal growth and an increase in containment.
As of Thursday, a red flag warning is currently active in the northwest corner of Colorado, according to the National Weather Service, with fire risk present across much of the state. The red flag warning warns of low relative humidity and gusty winds amid warm temperatures.
Those in Colorado should always use extreme caution when in a situation that may result in an uncontrolled fire, especially when conditions like this are present.
