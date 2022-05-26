According to officials at Rocky Mountain National Park, recent snowfall has thrown a curveball at crews working to reopen the iconic Trail Ridge Road by the typical Memorial Day Weekend date. As of now, the date for the full reopening of the road remains up in the air.
Snowplow crews are currently working to move snow drifts that range from two to five feet deep at an elevation of up to 11,796 feet above sea level. While the possibility of potential delays in reopening may disrupt some plans, park officials were also sure to note how happy they were with the additional and "much needed" moisture.
As of a Thursday afternoon update, the road is open to vehicles on the east side to Rainbow Curve and on the west side to Milner Pass. People are able to walk or bike past these points, but still must stop at signs posted by road crews. Those who park in the road will be ticketed or towed.
Officials say the public should stay tuned for details regarding when the full thru-route of Trail Ridge Road will reopen. The status of the road can also be found by calling 970-586-1222.
While more than a foot of snow landed in the area in recent days, another big snow is unlikely.
Trail Ridge Road is perhaps the best-known scenic drive in Colorado, cutting through Rocky Mountain National Park. It stretches for 48 miles, connecting the Grand Lake entrance to the Estes Park entrance, traveling over the Continental Divide. A higher portion of the road closes when winter weather hits, with the drive typically open in its entirety from late May to mid-October.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.