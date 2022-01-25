The Denver Police Department went on 'crash alert' status (formerly known as 'accident alert') on Tuesday morning as snow and icy conditions have resulted in dangerous travel in the city.
Crash alert status means that in the case of an accident, drivers should only call the police if someone is injured, if the wreck is blocking a street, if the crash involved city property, if drugs and alcohol are involved, or if a party does not have insurance or a driver's license.
"The snow globe has been shook, Denver! Motorists are reminded to clear their car's windows, mirrors & lights, turn on those lights & wipers, and take your time out there. And don't forget that extra stopping distance," Denver PD said in a tweet.
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is urging Denver drivers to use lower speeds. Traffic cameras in Denver paint a wintry picture of what commuters are facing so far this morning.
Several crashes have been reported across the city, including one on southbound I-25 between exits 219 and 217 that is causing delays and has the ramp to eastbound I-270 blocked, according to CDOT.
At around 6 AM, the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure deployed several plows to help mitigate road conditions.
"Denver’s plows are out! If you’re driving this morning, please give yourself extra time to reach your destinations, go slowly and look out for one another, especially people walking, biking, and rolling," the department said in a tweet.
A winter weather advisory is currently in affect in the area until 5 PM, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of the city could see up to five inches of snow by Tuesday night.
"Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute, with some improvement expected by the Tuesday afternoon and evening commute," the advisory said.
Here's a look at expected snowfall around the entire state. Note that some other higher-end scenarios show 5 inches in Denver and up to 7 on the Eastern Plains.
Find more information from the National Weather Service here.
