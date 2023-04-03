Pouring glass of whiskey Photo Credit: vm (iStock).

Photo Credit: vm (iStock).

 vm

High Point Creamery, a "upscale ice cream parlor" with three locations in the Denver area, has a unique flavor that Colorado whiskey lovers will surely want to try.

The 'Tin Cup Whiskey & Pistachio Brittle' option is described as 'sweet, salty, and nutty', consisting of whiskey added to High Point's sweet cream, blended with made-from-scratch pistachio brittle.

"We've spent years perfecting flavors and recipes. Our mission is to use happy ingredients, to make happy ice cream, in order to make you a happy customer," reads the High Point Creamery website.

TINCUP Whiskey is described as an American whiskey blend, aged in charred oak barrels. While the whiskey is mostly distilled and aged in Indiana, it's blended with a small amount of Colorado single malt whiskey and cut with Rocky Mountain water. In recent years, it's become very popular among the outdoor recreation community, highly-recognizable thanks to its 'tin cup' top and six-sided bottle.

Think this flavor sounds tasty? Let us know in the comments.

Find more info about how to get High Point Creamery ice cream here.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.