High Point Creamery, a "upscale ice cream parlor" with three locations in the Denver area, has a unique flavor that Colorado whiskey lovers will surely want to try.
The 'Tin Cup Whiskey & Pistachio Brittle' option is described as 'sweet, salty, and nutty', consisting of whiskey added to High Point's sweet cream, blended with made-from-scratch pistachio brittle.
"We've spent years perfecting flavors and recipes. Our mission is to use happy ingredients, to make happy ice cream, in order to make you a happy customer," reads the High Point Creamery website.
TINCUP Whiskey is described as an American whiskey blend, aged in charred oak barrels. While the whiskey is mostly distilled and aged in Indiana, it's blended with a small amount of Colorado single malt whiskey and cut with Rocky Mountain water. In recent years, it's become very popular among the outdoor recreation community, highly-recognizable thanks to its 'tin cup' top and six-sided bottle.
Think this flavor sounds tasty? Let us know in the comments.
Find more info about how to get High Point Creamery ice cream here.
