Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) wants to remind Coloradoans that wild animals may exhibit more aggressive behavior this time of year, as many of them are protecting offspring.
"Now through the end of June, newborn wildlife will be found across the landscape and it is important that when they are observed, that people do so from a distance and never try to interact with them," CPW said in a news release.
The department has issued advisory to avoid elk, moose and deer that have newborn calves and fawns this time of year. Cervids often have their young hidden nearby and can become aggressive quickly.
In 2022, there have already been two moose attacks in Colorado that have resulted in injury, according to the release. Both incidents involved a cow protecting their young.
"One was on a woman running on a trail in Breckenridge on May 26. The second was on May 31 in Grand Lake when a woman encountered a moose five-feet away in some willows near her home. As she started running away, she fell down and then felt the moose stomp on her back and head," the release said.
If you come across a moose with young slowly back away, and observe the animal's behavior. If it becomes aggressive, CPW instructs you to "run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you [and the moose] such as a boulder, car or tree."
“Cows will be exhibiting normal protective behavior of their young,” said Shannon Schaller, Deputy Regional Manager with CPW’s Northeast region.
“Give wildlife extra space this time of year. Be sure to keep dogs on leashes. Dogs can trigger aggressive behavior and both moose and elk will chase a dog right back to their owner, presenting a dangerous situation.”
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.