On Saturday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (AHRA) will be hosting a free "Gear Up For Summer" festival at Riverside Park in Salida.
Guests can expects to learn about ways to stay safe around water this summer, and get tips on how to gear up for summer.
"A big goal of the event is to spotlight CPW’s Statewide Boating Program to raise awareness of the need for safety in and around the water. This is a particular emphasis for AHRA, which is a 152-mile linear state park along the Arkansas River stretching from Leadville to Pueblo," CPW said in a news release.
Representatives from the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service, the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA), city representatives of Buena Vista and Salida and non-profits will also be at the event to teach about safe recreation.
“We’ll have free swag for guests,” said Corrine Servis, AHRA operations manager in the news release. “In fact, the first 50 kids will get free Personal Flotation Devices to keep. And there will be lots of activities for families with kids of all ages.”
Kids will also get the chance to hang out with CPW mascots Elbert, the Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, and Talon the red-tailed hawk.
The festival begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, and is expected to run until 1:00 p.m..
For more information, call AHRA at 719-539-7289.
