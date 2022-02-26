Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers, biologists, staff and volunteers will conduct the sixth annual survey of the deer population in Woodland Park, by request of the the city council this year.
The purpose of the annual study is to better understand the resident deer population, assess their health and study movement patterns. It's findings help the council make informed decisions regarding safety issues between deer and people.
"A year ago, a 77-year-old woman was attacked INSIDE her home by a deer," CPW said in a tweet on Saturday.
The victim was followed into her house by the deer, that attacked her with its hooves. She sustained scratched, bruises, and cuts as a result of the attack, according to CPW.
According to a report from the Colorado Springs Gazette, the woman told officers that the deer would be back, because her neighbors fed it.
"The resident deer are causing other issues, too," the tweet from Saturday said.
"These deer are habituated to people because some feed them, which is illegal. Feeding causes them to congregate and spread fatal Chronic Wasting Disease and other illnesses. They cause car wrecks and ruin landscaping. They also attract predators like mountain lions to town," it said.
City officials could take further action to reduce these incidents, according to the department.
"Many towns hold urban hunts to reduce populations," CPW said.
That deer would have stayed for dinner if it had followed me home to my house.
