In 2021, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) began work on a new study of bald eagles along Colorado's front range in order to identify current population trends, habitat use, and impacts of human disturbance in the state’s "most densely populated corridor."
“The reason we are focused on this area is the concentration of bald eagles along the Front Range, juxtaposed with the concentration of humans and human infrastructure along the Front Range. That intersection is a huge part of this project, in addition to monitoring what the eagles are doing in terms of their nest numbers and nest success," CPW Avian Researcher Reesa Conrey said.
Eagle FSV44, a male eagle that has been apart of the study since it began, was recorded to have traveled to in Wyoming in October of last year, according to CPW.
"Since our last update on the juvenile male bald eagle “FSV44” in late October, he has returned to the Colorado Front Range. He spent the fall in Wyoming, but began his southward journey of ~120 miles on Oct. 28. By late November, he was settled in the Front Range for the winter," CPW said in a tweet on Saturday.
FSV44 is the only male juvenile that was tagged by CPW and was also the only juvenile to come back to Colorado, CPW said.
The map below shows the bird's migration route:
"Since settling along the Front Range in late November, he has spent most of his time in a 12 mile by 12 mile area, and for several weeks he stayed only 1–2 miles from his natal nest. He flew directly over the nest once, but never stopped there," CPW said.
