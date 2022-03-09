"This isn't a scene you'd want to see in the wild," wrote Colorado Parks and Wildlife, in regard to a video of a mountain lion feeding on a kill in the midst of a snowy scene.
While mountain lions tend to avoid human interaction, one instance where they're known to put up a fight can be while feeding or moving a kill. Mountain lions can become protective over food, thus more likely to react to human interaction with aggression in that scenario.
According to CPW, after a mountain lion makes a kill, they drag the carcass to a sheltered spot where they're able to feed on it – often over multiple days. They will typically attempt to hide the carcass by covering it with leaves, dirt, or snow.
Capturing footage of a mountain lion eating is rare, thanks to the animal's elusive nature.
Watch the clip below, but be warned, it is graphic in nature:
If you happen to stumble on a scene like this in the wild, slowly leave immediately. If the mountain lion shows aggression, make yourself as large as possible and shout at the cat. Never run or crouch, as this can prompt an attack response.
