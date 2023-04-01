Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) is offering income-eligible Colorado residents with discounted state park passes, according to a news release from CPW.
CPW's $14 Centennial State Park Pass has been made possible, in order to provide access and opportunities in Colorado's outdoors to underserved communities, the release said.
"The $14 state parks pass builds upon our work to save people money and make sure every Coloradan can access and enjoy Colorado's fun, beautiful outdoors," said Governor Polis in the release.
Applications are now open for Colorado residents that have a Colorado photo identification card and meet CPW's 2023 income requirements. If approved the Centennial State Park Pass will be valid between March 1 and March 31 2024.
The application form can be found, here.
“Our agency believes living life outside is an important part of the Colorado lifestyle,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Acting Director Heather Disney Dugan.
“Spending time outside is vital for our physical, mental and emotional health. We want to inspire all Coloradans to explore our state parks and enjoy the beautiful landscapes that Colorado provides us.”
