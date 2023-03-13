Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is offering $1 million dollars worth of grants to support projects that help reduce human-bear conflicts in communities around the state as the Human-Bear Conflict Reduction Community Grant Program enters its second year.
CPW received more than 18,000 reports of bear sightings and conflicts with bears between 2019-2022. With Spring just a week away, the state's bears will likely become more active very soon.
"Bear behavior is consistent and predictable," said Area Wildlife Manager Tim Kroening in a news release.
"They spend all day looking for food and most conflicts with humans can be traced back to a human provided food source like trash and bird seed. That is why humans are the focal point for wildlife managers when trying to reduce conflicts with bears."
The Human-Bear Conflict Reduction Community Grant Program encourages communities to develop new solutions to solve the human-bear conflict issue. Grant money will be allocated through a competitive process in the coming months.
"Local governments, NGOs, HOAs, community groups, businesses, tribes, universities and individuals are all eligible to receive funding. Applicants can apply for grants between $50,000 and $500,000," the release said.
CPW is looking for projects that:
- Reduce the availability of attractants to black bears
- Have local support
- Are cost-effective
- Utilize proven techniques
In 2022, the program was funded by the passage of House Bill 21-1326, signed by Governor Polis.
"This program was so successful that CPW decided to continue the program and fund it themselves," the release said.
Applications are due on May 5 and can be found on the CPW website.
