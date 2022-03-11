Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is offering up to $1 million to be used as grant money for projects designed to reduce human-bear conflicts in communities throughout the state, according to a news release from the department.
The grant money was made available after House Bill 21-1326 passed the Colorado General Assembly and was signed into law by Colorado Governor Jared Polis in 2021.
"Local governments, NGOs, HOAs, community groups, businesses, tribes, universities and individuals are all eligible to receive funding. Applicants can apply for grants between $50,000 and $500,000," the release said.
Colorado is home to around 20,000 black bears, according to CPW records. Since 2019, CPW has received more than 14,000 reports of bear sightings and conflicts in the state. Close to one third of those reports involved bear attractants like trashcans, according to the release.
In 2021, CPW euthanized 66 bears and relocated 51 others. Typically, the decision to euthanize predators is made to protect humans from potential attacks or property damage if the animal displays a pattern of behavior, CPW says.
“This is an huge opportunity for local governments and partners to work with Parks and Wildlife to reduce human-bear conflicts to keep communities and property safer and better protect Colorado’s iconic black bear populations,” said Governor Polis in the release.
“I look forward to seeing positive impact from the innovative solutions that are developed through these new projects," he said.
Anyone interested in submitting their project for grant consideration can find the application here. For more information, read the Community Grant Program Plan.
