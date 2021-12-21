A wolf kill is under investigation by Colorado Parks and Wildlife after being reported by Colorado Cattlemen's Association (CCA) in a press release on Monday, December 20.
According to CCA, a 500-pound heifer was found dead near Walden, Colorado in early 2021. CCA has stated that it is a confirmed wolf kill, with the animal reportedly found dead after being attacked and eaten by a pack. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has yet to confirm the kill and is actively investigating the situation.
The Walden, Colorado area is where Colorado's lone roaming pack of wolves resides, consisting of two breeding adults and a number of pups. According to CCA, this is presumably the first livestock wolf kill in over 70 years in Colorado. Wolves were eradicated from the state in the early-to-mid 1900s, with their impact on the livestock industry being a key factor in this eradication.
According to CCA, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is working with the livestock producer to learn more about the situation and to better inform Colorado's wolf restoration program. In November of 2020, Coloradans voted to reintroduce wolves to the state in a narrow vote, with many livestock producers voicing concern of the potential impact on their industry.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, if the animal's death is confirmed to be depredation by wolves, the landowner will be compensated through an existing game damage program.
The lone wolf pack currently in Colorado made their way here naturally from a bordering state and were not part of the reintroduction program.
