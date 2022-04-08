Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) biologists harvested around 130 million walleye eggs in March to create more fishing opportunities for Coloradans, according to a news release from the department.
The eggs were collected at Lake Pueblo State Park and Cherry Creek State Park and will be fertilized in a boathouse at Lake Pueblo.
“Our team of aquatic biologists, other CPW staff, and volunteers were able to collect the eggs we needed in only 18 days,” said CPW Assistant Aquatic Section Manager Josh Nehring. “Anglers ought to be thrilled because it’s going to mean great fishing in the coming years in Colorado.”
Once the eggs are hatched, most will be used to stock waters across the state, while others could be traded with other states for gamefish that are not found in Colorado, including catfish and wiper.
"Why does CPW go to all the effort? Because anglers love walleye for the valiant fight they put up on the end of a line and for the way they taste at the end of a fork," the release said.
