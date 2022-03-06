Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has announced new information regarding the orphan bear cubs that were released on Pikes Peak earlier this year, according to a tweet from the department.
The cubs were orphaned when their mother was illegally shot and killed last July, a death that is still under investigation by CPW. They have since been kept at the nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore, Colorado.
In January the cubs were tranquilized and fitted with GPS transmitters before being taken to man-made den on Pikes Peak.
"The goal was to track the bear cubs when they emerged from the den in the spring. CPW biologists hoped to gather important data on their movements and learn new details about their behavior," CPW said in a tweet.
"Good news: The transmitters are working and the bears survived the tranquilizers, the reversal drug and the move. Surprising news: the bears are mobile! CPW Officer Cassidy English and biologist Ty Woodward spent hours today hiking 3+ miles tracking the bears near the den," it said.
The @COParksWildlife bear team didn't see the bear cubs today in the forest near the artificial den. But a trail cam set up did catch glimpses of them. GPS data shows 1 bear emerged just hours after being placed in the den. Its sibling soon followed. Both remain near the den. 4/4 pic.twitter.com/gOrpCwGnav— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) March 3, 2022
The bears have both stayed relatively close to the den, according to GPS data.
