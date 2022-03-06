Bear Orphans

Photo credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife 

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has announced new information regarding the orphan bear cubs that were released on Pikes Peak earlier this year, according to a tweet from the department. 

The cubs were orphaned when their mother was illegally shot and killed last  July, a death that is still under investigation by CPW. They have since been kept at the nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore, Colorado. 

In January the cubs were tranquilized and fitted with GPS transmitters before being taken to man-made den on Pikes Peak. 

"The goal was to track the bear cubs when they emerged from the den in the spring. CPW biologists hoped to gather important data on their movements and learn new details about their behavior," CPW said in a tweet.

"Good news: The transmitters are working and the bears survived the tranquilizers, the reversal drug and the move. Surprising news: the bears are mobile! CPW Officer Cassidy English and biologist Ty Woodward spent hours today hiking 3+ miles tracking the bears near the den," it said. 

The bears have both stayed relatively close to the den, according to GPS data. 

